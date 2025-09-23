Malawi: There Is Life After State House, Says Muluzi As He Urges Chakwera to Accept Defeat

Former president Bakili Muluzi has stepped into Malawi's tense post-election atmosphere, urging President Lazarus Chakwera to concede defeat and congratulate Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) leader Peter Mutharika, who is emerging as the clear winner of the September 16 general elections.

Speaking to Nyasatimes this morning, Muluzi revealed that he had a phone conversation with Chakwera on Sunday, during which he encouraged the sitting president to publicly accept the outcome in order to preserve peace and stability in the country.

"I told President Chakwera that there is life after State House. I have therefore requested him to call Peter Mutharika and congratulate him," said Muluzi. "Doing so would help reduce political tension and demonstrate statesmanship at this crucial time."

The appeal comes amid growing expectations that Mutharika, who previously led Malawi from 2014 to 2020, will be declared the victor once the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) finalises tallying and verification. With 24 of the 28 district results officially announced, Mutharika has secured a commanding lead of over two million votes, compared to Chakwera's 700,000-plus.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Muluzi, who served as Malawi's first democratically elected president from 1994 to 2004, is no stranger to the weight of transitions. In 2004, he handed power to the late Bingu wa Mutharika after serving his constitutionally mandated two terms, setting an early precedent for peaceful transfers of power in Malawi. His latest intervention signals concern that the country could slide into unrest if political leaders refuse to accept official results.

Beyond urging Chakwera to concede, Muluzi has also appealed to Malawians to remain calm and reject violence as the country awaits MEC's final declaration.

"Elections come and go. What remains constant is the nation itself. Let us protect the peace we have enjoyed for the past three decades of multiparty democracy," he said.

The call comes at a delicate moment. Both the ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and the opposition DPP have traded claims of victory based on parallel tallies, creating an atmosphere of uncertainty. Civil society and international observers have meanwhile pressed MEC to release results transparently, warning that any delays or suspicions could trigger unrest.

Analysts say Muluzi's voice carries weight not only as a former president, but also as a political elder who has occasionally acted as a mediator during times of crisis. His statement could set the tone for how Malawians, especially political party supporters, respond to the final announcement.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

As MEC Chairperson Justice Annabel Mtalimanja reiterated over the weekend, the commission has until Tuesday to release the official presidential results. Until then, Muluzi's words -- "there is life after State House" -- appear aimed at cooling political passions and guiding the nation toward a peaceful transition of power.