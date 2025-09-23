Kenya: Keroche Demands Sh10bn in Damages From Ex-Employee Over 'False Insolvency Narrative'

Nairobi — Keroche Breweries Limited has moved to court seeking Sh10 billion in compensation and a public apology over whats it terms as a "false insolvency narrative".

The firm argues that malicious insolvency claims have triggered severe reputational damage, investor panic, and long-term business risks.

The Naivasha-based brewer says media coverage of an insolvency petition has already unsettled stakeholders, forcing it to seek urgent court intervention to protect its brand, employees, and market stability.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

As one of Kenya's leading indigenous breweries, with about 15 per cent of the alcoholic beverages market, Koroche asserted it generates massive annual revenues, and contributes significantly to tax revenue.

In court papers filed on Tuesday, the company warns that the "false insolvency narrative" undermines its brand value, erodes investor confidence, and threatens its economic footprint -- including sourcing raw materials from over 10,000 farmers, employing 500 workers directly, and generating foreign exchange through exports.

"The advertisement has falsely signaled insolvency, sparking panic among stakeholders and causing irreparable reputational and commercial harm," Keroche argues, adding that the petition amounts to "coercive debt recovery" through misuse of insolvency law.

The company further contends that the liquidation petition, lodged on May 23, 2025, rests on a "fundamentally invalid" statutory demand dated June 30, 2025.

According to Keroche, the demand was improperly signed by a Deputy Registrar of the High Court in Nakuru rather than the petitioner or their duly authorized agent, in contravention of Section 384(1)(a) of the Insolvency Act, 2015.

It says the defect renders the petition and subsequent actions, including the advertisement of the case in the Kenya Gazette on August 21, 2025, "wrongful, unauthorized, and gravely prejudicial."

Keroche has accused the petitioner, former employee Sam Kruss Shollel, of acting in bad faith, citing a pattern of filing and later withdrawing cases, including a contempt application in August 2025.

Through its lawyer, Karuku Wachira, the brewer is asking the court to stop further dissemination of the insolvency petition notice and to compel the petitioner to pay the Sh10 billion in damages for the harm already caused.