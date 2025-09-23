Kenya: Nema Warns Sellers, Makers and Importers of Plastic Bags

Nairobi — The National Environment Management Authority (Nema) has warned individuals and firms against the illegal trade in plastic bags, reiterating that the ban on their use remains in force.

The regulator says sellers, manufacturers, and importers must first obtain a licence before dealing in such products.

Nema cautioned that anyone contravening the law risks a fine of not less than Sh2 million or imprisonment of not less than one year.

The agency expressed concern over the re-emergence of illegal importation, manufacture, use, and sale of banned plastic bags in retail outlets.

The ban on the manufacture, importation, and use of plastic bags was first imposed in 2017 through Gazette Notice No. 2356 by the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources. The prohibition targeted plastic bags used for both commercial and household packaging.

Under the Management and Control of Plastic Packaging Materials Regulations, 2024, no person is allowed to manufacture, import, export, possess, use, or sell flat bags, plastic bags, or plastic films without authorization from Nema.

The regulations define a plastic bag as any carrier or flat bag made from polymers such as polyethylene, polypropylene, or polyethylene terephthalate.

By Erick Malala