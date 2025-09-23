Kenya: Stanchart Kenya to Address Concerns of Non-629 Pensioners

23 September 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Kevin Rotich

Nairobi — Standard Chartered Bank Kenya says it is engaging with former staff pensioners who were not part of a Supreme Court ruling that awarded billions in recalculated dues to 629 ex-employees.

The bank confirmed it has initiated payments to the 629 members covered by the ruling but noted that the remaining group is not included.

However, it said the Standard Chartered Bank Kenya Pensions Fund is responding to inquiries from all other pensioners.

The excluded pensioners argue that the same liability applies to them, citing consistent judicial guidance from the Retirement Benefits Tribunal, the High Court, the Court of Appeal, and most recently, the Supreme Court.

They accuse the bank and trustees of failing to act despite the rulings and have threatened to escalate the matter.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court dismissed Standard Chartered's bid to block a Court of Appeal ruling that directed the bank to pay billions in underpaid dues.

Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu said the appeal could not proceed under Article 163(4)(a) of the Constitution without evidence of constitutional violations.

