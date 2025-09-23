Kenya: The Weeknd Replaced By Cardi B At Global Citizen Festival 'Due to Personal Reasons'

The Weeknd has been replaced by Cardi B at Global Citizen Festival this weekend, as the star pulls out "due to personal reasons".

The Blinding Lights hitmaker was due to play the annual fundraising event for poverty and climate change at Central Park in New York this Saturday (27.09.25).

However, he has been forced to cancel his planned performance.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

In a statement, The Weeknd - whose real name is Abel Tesfaye - said: "I regret to share that, due to personal reasons, I am unable to perform at Global Citizen. Thank you to my fans for taking action with them, as I believe in their mission deeply. Thank you for your understanding and support."

Instead, Cardi, who has just dropped her latest album Am I The Drama?, will take his place.

She said: "Central Park, I'm coming for you!!!

"I can't wait to be home in New York, and to bring my new songs and all the DRAMA to the Global Citizen Festival.

"This one's not like other music festivals -- this one is about coming together to help children around the world, and I'm so proud to support such an important cause.

"New York City -- see you Saturday. Let's get it!!!"

Global Citizen co-founder and CEO Hugh Evans commented: "We are incredibly grateful to Cardi B, who has joined the Global Citizen Festival line-up. She's an outstanding performer, who will light up Central Park in spectacular fashion. We wish the Weeknd support and want to thank him and his fans for all taking action with us to help end extreme poverty."

Global Citizen ambassador Hugh Jackman will host the fundraiser, with Cardi joining a musical lineup that includes Shakira, Tyla, Ayra Starr, Mariah the Scientist, Camilo and Elyanna.

This year's event aims to provide energy access for a million people across Africa, protect 30 million hectares of the Amazon Rainforest, and provide access to education for 30,000 children globally.