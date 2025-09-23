Kenya: Court Throws Out Suit Challenging Govt Handling of Fuel Prices

Nairobi — The High Court has dismissed a petition challenging the government's handling of fuel prices.

The suit filed by Kituo cha Sheria had accused the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) and the Ministry of Energy of failing to lower fuel costs despite falling global oil prices.

The organisation argued that the failure to act had worsened the cost of living, strained households, and slowed down economic growth.

In his decision, justice Chacha Mwita ruled that the petitioners did not prove how EPRA and the Ministry had violated the economic and consumer rights of Kenyans as guaranteed under Articles 43 and 46 of the Constitution.

Justice Mwita further rejected claims that EPRA violated consumer rights.

"The measures already taken by government are reasonable. Any further steps would be additional, not mandatory," he ruled

This ruling means fuel prices will continue to be determined under the existing pricing formula.

"I'm unable to make orders in favour of the petitioners," court ruled

Kituo cha Sheria had argued that there is no justification to retain high cost of fuel.