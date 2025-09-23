Kenya: Court Throws Out Suit Challenging Govt Handling of Fuel Prices

23 September 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Correspondent

Nairobi — The High Court has dismissed a petition challenging the government's handling of fuel prices.

The suit filed by Kituo cha Sheria had accused the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) and the Ministry of Energy of failing to lower fuel costs despite falling global oil prices.

The organisation argued that the failure to act had worsened the cost of living, strained households, and slowed down economic growth.

In his decision, justice Chacha Mwita ruled that the petitioners did not prove how EPRA and the Ministry had violated the economic and consumer rights of Kenyans as guaranteed under Articles 43 and 46 of the Constitution.

Justice Mwita further rejected claims that EPRA violated consumer rights.

"The measures already taken by government are reasonable. Any further steps would be additional, not mandatory," he ruled

This ruling means fuel prices will continue to be determined under the existing pricing formula.

"I'm unable to make orders in favour of the petitioners," court ruled

Kituo cha Sheria had argued that there is no justification to retain high cost of fuel.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.