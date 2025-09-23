Kenya: Two Arrested in Kisumu for Possessing Stolen Power Equipment

Nairobi — Two men have been arrested in Kisumu after being found with stolen electricity equipment valued at over Sh3 million.

The suspects, identified as Stephen Bala Magak and Frederick Odhiambo Owino, are alleged to be receivers of stolen energy infrastructure from vandals in the region, which they later resold to individuals involved in illegal electricity connections.

Recovered items included six steady bars, one cross arm (channel), three rolls of stay wire measuring about 100 metres, 146 shackle insulators, 20 metres of HT aluminium conductors, 23 rolls of LV aluminium conductors totaling approximately 1,000 metres, two rolls of 150mm HT aluminium conductors, and 87 stay plates.

Others are 56 KPLC danger plates, 38 nine-inch bolts, seven metres of three-phase cable, 100 metres of 10mm twisted service cable, 70 bolts measuring 3½ inches, 30 metres of soft drawn conductors, 49 D-Irons, 18 surge diverters, and 11 rolls of 16mm service cables totaling about 2,397 metres.

Kenya Power's Security Services Manager, Geoffrey Kigen, confirmed the arrests, noting that vandalism and illegal connections have contributed to power disruptions in Kisumu and the wider Western region.

The Energy Act 2019 criminalises electricity theft, vandalism, and damage to infrastructure, prescribing penalties of up to Sh5 million, a five-year prison term, or both for offenders.