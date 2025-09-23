Kenya: Kibwage Tips Gor to Rise Again Despite Opening Day Bidco Frying

23 September 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Alex Isaboke

Nairobi — Newly signed Gor Mahia FC defender Mike Kibwage has stated the team will go all out to reclaim their FKF Premier League title despite an opening day 1-0 defeat to Bidco United.

K'Ogalo were handed a shock start to the season, where Kibwage made his debut at the heart of defense.

They conceded a last minute penalty, in a game where they had countless chances to score. However, speaking to Telecomasia.net after the game, Kibwage who joined the 21-time champions from rivals Tusker FC, says the road is still long in the season.

"It was very painful to concede in the manner which we conceded, but the good thing is that it's only the first match of the season. Of course we would have loved to start with a win and put our campaign up and running, but we take the lessons and move on to improve in the next few games. I have no doubt that we will bounce back. We have a very good squad which is capable of dominating and soon we will get our rhythm. I know the fans are disappointed that we couldn't win, but we assure them they will have something to smile about soon," Kibwage stated.

Gor Mahia are coming into the new campaign under new coach, Ghanaian Charles Akonnor. The tactician has a huge task on his shoulder, with Gor having finished last season trophyless and the fans hungry and angry for a result.

Kibwage was among the marquee signings brought to the club at the start of the season to help get the record champions back on top.

