Kenya: Kipyegon Admits Beating Chebet Over 5k in Tokyo Was a Hard Task

Nairobi — Faith Kipyegon has admitted she knew it was always going to beat her best friend Beatrice Chebet, in her favourite 5,000m race at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.

Chebet put up a superb burst of pace to edge out Kipyegon to the gold medal in a time of 14:54.36 to complete a Championship double, having earlier won the 10,000m.

Kipyegon finished second for silver, but was eternally grateful to have finished on the podium. Speaking to Telecomasia.net, Kipyegon admitted it was never an easy job going on to beat Chebet, who is also the world record holder over the distance.

"Congratulations to Beatrice. I knew it was not going to be easy to beat her. She is a world record holder and not a joke to compete against her. She is very strong in the 5,000m, and I am really happy for her," Kipyegon said, speaking to Telecomasia.

She added, "For me, I am delighted to be on the podium at least. This (final) was only my second 5,000m race of the season after the Heats. I had concentrated on running more 1500m races, and so coming here to win a silver is a really huge achievement for me and a great way to end the Championship."

The 29-year-old remains coy on whether she will indulge more in the longer distances next season, even as she has already cemented her legacy in her favourite 1500m race, where she clinched her fourth career gold medal.