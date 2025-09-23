Kenya: FKF Chief Mohammed Calls On Kenyans to Back Domestic Football As Junior Starlets Kick-Off World Cup Campaign

Nairobi — Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Hussein Mohammed has appealed to Kenyans to rally behind the domestic leagues, beginning with the Premier League, as part of broader efforts to strengthen football at all levels.

Mohammed appealed while flagging off the Kenya Under-20 Women's National Team, Junior Starlets, who are on their way to Ethiopia to contest the World Cup Qualifiers.

"These young women travelling to Ethiopia are the future of Kenyan football. For them to succeed, they need more than just technical training; they need our cheers," said the FKF boss.

He emphasized that increased support from fans, sponsors, media, and local communities is crucial for both the top leagues and youth teams to thrive.

"Our leagues, from the grassroots up to the Premier League, need your backing. When you support your clubs, you support the pipeline that builds national-team players," said Hussein.

The FKF boss noted that backing the domestic leagues does more than just uplift the Kenyan Premier League; it creates pathways for upcoming talent, enhances competitiveness, and builds a solid foundation for international success.

Mohammed also urged corporate Kenya to invest more in local football.

"We call on businesses, local councils, and all stakeholders to view football as more than sport; it's national pride, opportunity, and youth empowerment. Let your support be more than symbolic."

The Rising Starlets, coached by Jackline Juma, will face Ethiopia in the second round of qualifying, kicking off with the first leg in Addis Ababa on Saturday, September 21, while the return leg is scheduled for Nairobi seven days later.

Kenya will be seeking to play at the global stage for the second consecutive time after making its debut in 2024 in the Dominican Republic.

FKF officials hope the president's message rings loud among Kenyans and that it translates into stronger attendance, greater financial backing, and improved visibility for all tiers of the game.