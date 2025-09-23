Kenya: Ojiambo, Omondi Strike As Posta Rangers Beat Mathare United in League Opener

22 September 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Omondi Onyatta

Faustine Ojiambo and Trevor Omondi found the back of the net as Posta Rangers beat Mathare United 2-1 in a midweek FKF Premier League tie at the Kasarani Annex on Monday evening.

The slum boys took the lead in the first half through Ellie Asieche's spotkick at the stroke of halftime, the veteran's shot grazing the keeper's fingertips on its way to the back of the net.

Coach Sammy 'Pamzo' Omollo's charges, however, came back into the match through Ojiambo's close range shot in the 73rd minute, the forward doing well to convert a loose ball.

Omondi then secured all the three points for the mailmen, stepping up from the bench to notch the winner in the 85th minute.

They next face Tusker on Saturday, the brewers looking to recover from their 2-0 loss to Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) on the opening day of the league on Friday night.

Meanwhile, coach John 'Guardiola' Kamau's side will be up against the bankers on Friday night.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.