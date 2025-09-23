Kenya: The Harvest Continues! Odira Grabs Gold in Women's 800m At World Championships

21 September 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Omondi Onyatta

Lilian Odira added to Kenya's medal count on the final day of the World Championships with gold in the women's 800m.

The African silver medalist cruised to victory in a championship record of 1:54.62 to bag the world title.

The Great Briton duo of Georgia Hunter Bell -- personal best (PB) of 1:54.90 -- and Keely Hodgkinson (1:54.91) finished second and third respectively.

World Under 20 champion Sarah Moraa came fourth in a PB of 1:55.74 whereas immediate former world champion Mary Moraa finished seventh in 1:57.10.

