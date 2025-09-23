Kenya Pipeline MD Joe Sang Clocks Personal Best At Berlin Marathon

21 September 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Omondi Onyatta

 Kenya Pipeline Managing Director Joe Sang clocked a personal best (PB) of 3:00:57 to finish the Berlin Marathon on Sunday morning.

Starting out at a pace of 4:14 min/km, Sang crossed the 5km mark in 21:08, making it to 10km in 42:22.

His pace remained consistent for the most part, recording his fastest split at the halfway mark, which he covered at a pace of 4:11 min/km to clock 1:29:31.

As he reached the dreaded 35km mark, Sang slowed down, covering the distance in 2:29:07, at a pace of 4:20 min/km.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Nonetheless, his endurance came in handy as he managed to complete the race with a sub-4:30 min/km pace -- falling 57 seconds shy of his intended target of a sub-3 hours.

The race saw Sang, 50, become the first Kenyan CEO in the public sector to run in the World Athletics Marathon Majors.

It is his second World Marathon Majors competition after participating in last year's Chicago Marathon where he clocked 3:07:00.

The race was part of the managing director's efforts to raise Ksh 200million towards the Joe Sang Foundation, which seeks to support the education of needy children.

The foundation has thus far raised Ksh 60 million and is targeting to chase 100 million shillings that has already been pledged by the close of the year to benefit children starting school at the beginning of 2026.

The Managing Director has expressed hopes of competing in all the six World Marathon Majors races even as he remains focused on his mission of providing needy children with access to education.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.