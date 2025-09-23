Kenya Pipeline MD Joe Sang Clocks Personal Best At Berlin Marathon

Kenya Pipeline Managing Director Joe Sang clocked a personal best (PB) of 3:00:57 to finish the Berlin Marathon on Sunday morning.

Starting out at a pace of 4:14 min/km, Sang crossed the 5km mark in 21:08, making it to 10km in 42:22.

His pace remained consistent for the most part, recording his fastest split at the halfway mark, which he covered at a pace of 4:11 min/km to clock 1:29:31.

As he reached the dreaded 35km mark, Sang slowed down, covering the distance in 2:29:07, at a pace of 4:20 min/km.

Nonetheless, his endurance came in handy as he managed to complete the race with a sub-4:30 min/km pace -- falling 57 seconds shy of his intended target of a sub-3 hours.

The race saw Sang, 50, become the first Kenyan CEO in the public sector to run in the World Athletics Marathon Majors.

It is his second World Marathon Majors competition after participating in last year's Chicago Marathon where he clocked 3:07:00.

The race was part of the managing director's efforts to raise Ksh 200million towards the Joe Sang Foundation, which seeks to support the education of needy children.

The foundation has thus far raised Ksh 60 million and is targeting to chase 100 million shillings that has already been pledged by the close of the year to benefit children starting school at the beginning of 2026.

The Managing Director has expressed hopes of competing in all the six World Marathon Majors races even as he remains focused on his mission of providing needy children with access to education.