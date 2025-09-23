Kenya: Govt, Private Sector Partner to Grow Creative Economy, Youth Jobs

Nairobi — The government is banking on partnerships with the private sector to grow Kenya's creative and digital economy as part of efforts to generate employment opportunities for the country's youthful population.

Kenya Film Commission Director of Strategy and Planning Collins Okoth said policy support and infrastructure investment are central to positioning the sector as a driver of economic growth.

Speaking during the grand finale of the inaugural Next Superstar Kenya competition sponsored by StarTimes, Okoth said the creative industry is well placed to absorb young people, who make up more than 70 percent of the population, and urged greater collaboration to nurture and mentor talent.

StarTimes Chief Executive Jimmy Carter Luoh said the pay-TV provider will continue investing in local content, pledging to support the competition annually for the next decade as part of long-term support for Kenya's film and creative space.

The 14-week contest attracted more than 3,000 participants nationwide, with Joseph Japheth, popularly known as Jose Jay, emerging winner and taking home Sh1 million. Rennick Nzalwa and Brian Koome finished second and third respectively.