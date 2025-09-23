Namibia: Truck Driver Survives Road Accident Outside Otjiwarongo

A truck driver (37) survived a road accident on Saturday night when the truck he was driving overturned north of Otjiwarongo in the Otjozondjupa region.

Otjozondjupa crime investigations coordinator deputy commissioner Edna Nawa on Sunday said the accident took place approximately 20km north of Otjiwarongo on the B1 road between Otavi and Otjiwarongo.

"The cause of accident is still unknown to the police as the truck driver fled the scene and abandoned the wrecked truck," she said.

The truck was travelling from the direction of Otavi towards Otjiwarongo at the time of the accident and it was transporting crates of empty bottles, Nawa added.

Police investigations continue.