Namibia: A Victory for the Whole Country - Jacobs

FNB Grootfontein pulled off a stunning 37-32 victory against FNB Wanderers to lift the inaugural JSB Gold Cup trophy on Saturday.

In a historic year for northern rugby, that followed on the recent success of Moria Private School in the u19 Super League final, Grootfontein etched their name in the record books by winning a major premier league title for the first time.

In a titanic battle, Grootfontein took a 20-3 lead shortly before halftime, but Wanderers made a great comeback to narrow the deficit to 27-24 midway through the second half. Grootfontein, however, dug deep, and a try by their inspirational captain Wikus Jacobs put them on course to a historic triumph.

After the match Jacobs said it was a victory for the whole country.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"This victory is not just a victory for Grootfontein, it's a victory for the whole country, it's a victory for the north, south, west, everywhere. This just shows you that a town where there is not even supposed to be rugby, can perform, like Moria also showed in the schools final," he said.

"I feel ecstatic, having this whole crowd behind us was simply unbelievable, but all credit to Wanderers, they came out with all guns blazing, they prepared well for the final, but I backed the boys. We don't have any big names, we just play and enjoy the game, and the guys pulled it through. It shows you what excitement brings; it shows you what dedication brings to a team that believes in themselves," he added.

It was Grootfontein's first ever Premier League title, while they also won the winner's cheque of N$50 000. Wanderers had to settle for the N$30 000 runners-up cheque, while it was also the second time they finished as runners-up this season following their 50-32 Premier League defeat to FNB Kudus.

In a terrific encounter of uncompromising forward collisions and sparkling backline attacks, Wanderers centre Danco Burger and Grootfontein centre Franklin Busch exchanged early penalties, but Grootfontein took a 10-3 lead when lock Oliver Mouton crashed over for a converted try.

They went further ahead when leftwing Lasarus Joseph rounded off a great counterattack by rightwing Keno Shetukana and when Busch added another penalty they were well ahead at 20-3.

Wanderers, however, came storming back, with leftwing Nandi Karuuombe touching down in the corner and Burger adding a great conversion from the touchline to make the halftime score 20-10.

The momentum swung back to Grootfontein early in the second half when Shetukana crashed over for a converted try, but Wanderers shifted up a gear and gradually reduced the deficit.

Fullback Tareekuje Tjipute went over in the corner after a pinpoint cross-kick by Burger was expertly tapped down by Jurgen Meyer, and with Grootfontein starting to make unforced errors, two penalties by Burger brought Wanderers right back in the game, just three points behind at 27-24.

Groottfontein, however, dug deep and Jacobs dealt a decisive blow when he crashed over from a forward maul for a converted try to go 34-24 ahead.

In the closing stages, Burger and Busch traded penalties while Tjipute scored his second try from a counter-attack but it wasn't enough as Grootfontein held on for a historic victory.

Wanderers beat Unam in women's final

The JSB Gold Cup concluded a great day of rugby with two other finals also going down to the wire.

The JSB Women's Gold Cup final was another thriller with Wanderers Bokkies beating Unam Steenbokkies 19-12 in a tough battle that saw outstanding defences on both sides.

Flanker Emilyn Marais gave Unam a 5-0 lead, but Wanderers replied with a try by centre Sade Eiman to make the halftime score 5-5.

Wanderers, however, took a firm grip on the game with two tries in 10 minutes by lock Astrid van Lill and centre Memory Tjivikua, both converted by fullback Joana van Staden, to put them 19-5 ahead.

Unam pulled back a late try by right wing Viola Fliete converted by flyhalf Michelle Slinger, but it was not enough as Wanderers held on to win the match.

The men's JSB Silver Cup final between FNB Reho Falcon and FNB Dolphins was a humdinger with Falcons eventually winning the title by a single point.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Falcons took a 17-13 lead at halftime, and when they went 29-16 ahead with half an hour to go it seemed that they would win with ease.

Dolphins, however, produced a stunning comeback, scoring two tries, but it wasn't enough as Falcons held on for a 29-28 victory.

Falcons scored four tries through rightwing Matthew van Wyk (two), leftwing Jaylon Carew and scrumhalf Dillon Kaman, while fullback Wesley Haukongo added two conversions and a penalty, and Kaman one conversion.

Dolphins scored three tries through flyhalf Elmarco Beukes, prop Ouboer Geinub and centre Ronaldo Diergaardt, while fullback Zaino van Wyk added three penalties; Beukes one conversion, and substitute back Shaun Useb another conversion.

Wanderers II won the JSB Gold Cup Reserve League trophy after beating Kudus II 44-34 in the final, while Reho Falcons II won the JSB Silver Cup Reserve League trophy after beating Dolphins II 25-21 in the final.