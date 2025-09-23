Namibia: IPC's Walvis Bay Rural Constituency Councillor Donatus Arrested

22 September 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The Independent Patriots for Change's Walvis Bay rural constituency councillor, Florian Donatus, was arrested on Monday.

The party has confirmed the arrest.

The party earlier this month recalled Donatus due to alleged mismanagement and maladministration during his tenure.

"Our party leadership is currently gathering comprehensive details about the circumstances surrounding this development," party spokesperson Imms Nashinge said on Monday.

He said the IPC remains steadfast in its commitment to the principles of justice, transparency, and the rule of law.

Everyone is entitled to due process and fair treatment within the legal system, Nashinge said.

He said the party will be closely monitoring the situation to ensure Donatus' constitutional rights are fully protected throughout the judicial proceedings.

Nashinge asked members of the public to remain calm and to refrain from speculation.

Further details on the matter would be provided soon, he said.

