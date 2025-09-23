Namibia: Teenager Arrested Over Girl's Rape in Oshikoto

22 September 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The police in the Oshikoto region are investigating the alleged rape of a girl (14) by an Angolan national.

National police spokesperson deputy commissioner Kauna Shikwambi says the suspect (17) is a domestic worker at the victim's neighbour's house.

The incident reportedly occurred at Onamanyoka village in the Omuthiya constituency on Saturday.

"The suspect allegedly snuck into the girl's room and threatened to kill her if she refuses to have sex with him," Shikwambi says.

She says the girl's mother saw the boy's footprints the next morning and followed them to the girl's room, where the girl told her what happened.

"He is arrested and is expected to appear before the Ondangwa Magistrate's Court on Monday," Shikwambi says.

In another incident at Onakagala village in the Omuntele area, a pensioner (81) was robbed of N$2 500 in pension money on Friday.

Two suspects aged 24 and 26 were arrested.

"The suspects grabbed the victim from behind while he was on his way home and robbed him of his cash," Shikwambi says.

No recovery has been made, and the two suspects are expected to appear before the Ondangwa Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Police investigations in the two matters continue.

