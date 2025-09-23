Namibia: Kavango Volleyball Crowns Its Champions

The Kavango Volleyball Association wrapped up its 2025 season in style on Friday with an awards ceremony at Rundu.

The event honoured the region's top men's and women's teams and offered a few individual awards.

Medals and trophies were handed to the first-, second- and third-placed finishers in both divisions.

The champions and runners-up of each division also secured the right to represent the Kavango East region at this year's Bank Windhoek Namibia Volleyball Federation (NVF) Cup in October, where a place in the 2026/27 MTC Volleyball National League (VNL) season will be at stake.

The champions in the men's division, Brutal Pact, received N$5 000 in prize money, while second-placed Unam Vipers got N$4 000, and third-placed Crocodilia VC got N$3 500.

In the women's division, champions Blaze Aces (formerly known as Beaufort Volleyball Club) got N$4 100, second-placed Shining Stars received N$3 500, and third-placed Calvary Eagles Sport Club received N$3 070.

A notable individual award was the best blocker award in both divisions that went to Kamunoko Cecilia of Calvary Eagles and Muyenga Owen of Brutal Pact.

Association chairperson Anna-Rosa Mupiri described the event as a success.

"We managed to give all the players a token of appreciation. We had individual awards, and the first three teams were also awarded today in both the women's and men's categories," she said.

Mupiri admitted the association faced challenges throughout the season, particularly with venues and funding.

"It has been a very tough season. We are struggling with venues. The only one we have right now is at the University of Namibia, and there are also financial constraints.

"So if there are any sponsors out there who want to lend the association a helping hand, that would be very much appreciated," she said.

Originally planned to include a gala dinner, the awards ceremony was scaled back after limited ticket sales.

The dinner has been postponed to 28 November.

Looking ahead, Mupiri expressed optimism about the region's representatives at the NVF Cup.

"This year we have Shining Stars and Blaze from the women's division, and Brutal Pack and Unam Vipers from the men's side. The teams are very competitive, so watch out for them.

"As we know, Brutal Pack last year came very close to qualifying for VNL, so this year they've done their homework and they're coming in strong," she said.

Brutal Pack captain Stephanus Kavera echoed that determination.

"The awards ceremony was a success. We managed to receive our first place and generally it went well with no hiccups," he said.

Reflecting on their unbeaten run, Kavera credited it to teamwork.

"There was no secret, it was just the team spirit. Each and every player was very dedicated to making the season a success. It was a fruitful season and all the teams were very competitive."

Kavera said last year's near-miss in the NVF Cup remains a motivating factor.

"We were close to qualifying for VNL. We ended up short, going to the fifth set, where we lost. That defeat is still fresh, so we will do much better this time around. The hope is that we qualify for VNL, and I believe we will," he said.

Women's champions Blaze Volleyball Club were equally upbeat, with captain Sokana Kanyumara expressing pride in her team's journey.

"It feels good. This is not the first time we are in this position. I remember in 2023 we were also KVA champions, and then we went into VNL, but unfortunately we were relegated. Coming back into the regional league, our aim is to fight and go back to VNL next year," she said.

Kanyumara said her squad is determined to use the NVF Cup as a springboard.

"I'm very confident because of the players I have. We are doing our best and for us to go there, it's just about pushing ourselves to get back into VNL next year. We need more representation from KVA, so this is also one reason why we are pushing hard," she said.

Unam Vipers captain Mukwathi Owen, whose team finished runners-up in the men's division, said they are equally hungry to make their mark.

"We tried our best, we are very focused, and I'm sure as we are going for the NVF Cup, we are going to prove ourselves. This year we are not going for participation but we are going as a competition, with a winning spirit," he said.

The Bank Windhoek NVF Cup will take place next month at the Dome at Swakopmund.