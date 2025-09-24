Kenya's First Lady Rachel Ruto Champions Campaign to Build Resilience of Women and Girls Amid Climate Change and Conflict

New York — Kenya's First Lady, Rachel Ruto, joined fellow African First Ladies under the Organisation of African First Ladies for Development (OAFLAD) to launch a continent-wide campaign, #BuildingResilience of Women and Girls in the Face of Climate Change and Conflict, on the sidelines of the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

In her remarks, Mrs. Ruto pledged to advocate for policies that address the disproportionate impact of climate change on women and girls, and to demand a seat for them at the decision-making table. "Women are not just victims of crisis, they are architects of resilience, and their voices must shape solutions," she said.

The campaign highlights the urgent need to confront the growing climate crisis, which is intensifying conflict, threatening food security, and disrupting education, especially for girls across Africa. In the Sahel alone, over five million women and girls face climate-induced hardships ranging from economic insecurity to school dropouts and increased exposure to gender-based violence.

"Although Africa contributes less than 4% of global emissions, our continent bears the heaviest burden of climate repercussions," noted Amb. Selma Haddadi, Deputy Chairperson of the African Union Commission. "Climate change has become a multiplier of crises, from the Sahel to the Horn of Africa, the Great Lakes to West Africa, and women are paying the highest price."

Prof. Senait Fisseha, Vice President for Global Programs at the Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation, echoed the urgency of the campaign: "We can and must do better for African women and girls. Addressing gender-based violence, conflict, and exclusion is central to our shared responsibility."

OAFLAD President Faatima Bio and First Lady of Angola, Ana Dias Lourenço, stressed that this campaign is more than rhetoric. "It is a movement. Women and girls are often the first victims, but they are also at the forefront of defending climate action. Together, we are committed to protecting vital services, promoting inclusion, and ensuring that no girl faces exclusion or violence."

As Africa prepares for COP30, the First Ladies underscored the importance of ensuring women's full participation in climate negotiations and decision-making. For Mrs. Ruto, the campaign marks a renewed commitment to champion women and girls as central actors in climate action and peacebuilding across the continent.