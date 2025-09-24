Nigeria: National Assembly Resumption Delayed Over Budget Concerns, Independence Celebrations

Concerns over an imminent showdown over constituency projects and the October 1 Independence celebration have been identified as reasons for the last-minute postponement of federal lawmakers' resumption after a two-month vacation.

Barely hours before their scheduled resumption yesterday, the National Assembly leadership officially postponed a return to plenary sessions, previously scheduled for Tuesday, September 23, to Tuesday, October 7, 2025.

This was contained in a statement issued to journalists on Tuesday in Abuja by the Clerk to the National Assembly, Barr. Kamoru Ogunlana, on behalf of the presiding officers of both chambers -- Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas.

"I am directed by the presiding officers of both Chambers of the National Assembly to inform all members of the National Assembly and the general public that the resumption date is hereby postponed to Tuesday, 7th October 2025," the statement read.

The National Assembly had proceeded on their annual recess in July this year.

While the statement did not specify reasons for the change, several key developments suggest a mix of national and international factors behind the decision.

Sources told LEADERSHIP that the postponement of resumption in the House of Representatives was to address lawmakers' rising agitation over the non-payment of contractors who executed constituency projects from 2024.

LEADERSHIP had exclusively reported on Tuesday that a group of aggrieved House of Representatives members were bracing to engage the House leadership over unpaid debts to contractors and disparity in allocation of constituency projects.

The lawmakers are worried about losing political ground in the constituencies because constituency projects since 2024 have not been adequately attended to.

According to an exclusive insight into a gathering of the angry lawmakers, the parliamentarians lamented that local contractors who executed projects in their constituencies have not been paid since 2024.

They noted pressure from their constituents over the projects and expressed fears that such a situation might cost them a return to the parliament in the 2027 election.

The lawmakers also resolved to mount pressure on Speaker Tajudeen Abbas over their being at the receiving end of the poor implementation of the budget.

Other issues raised by the aggrieved lawmakers include disparity in allocations for constituency projects. They lamented that while some lawmakers got N19 billion, others got as little as one billion naira.

They also threatened to object to the presentation of the 2026 budget proposal in protest the poor implementation of the 2024 and 2025 budgets.

But the Deputy House spokesman, Hon Philip Agbese, who told LEADERSHIP that lawmakers do not have direct contractual engagements with contractors handling constituency projects, added that the House will ensure diligent budget oversight to ensure its full and effective implementation.

He said the House leadership was advocating a constructive dialogue between the Ministry of Finance and indigenous stakeholders involved in executing these projects.

In the Senate, however, it was learnt that some lawmakers intended to accompany their state governors to mark Nigeria's 64th Independence Day celebrations, scheduled for October 1, 2025.

The event traditionally involves high-level political participation, including governors, senators, and federal officials.

Another major factor is the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), which will take place from September 22 to 28, 2025, in New York, USA.

Several Nigerian lawmakers are part of the official delegation and are expected to attend bilateral meetings and participate in the high-level General Debate, which runs from September 23 to 27 and concludes on September 29.

Political observers have also suggested that the unresolved case of suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (Kogi Central) could be a reason behind the delay.

Akpoti-Uduaghan was suspended on March 6, 2025, by the Senate following a resolution by the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions, chaired by Senator Neda Imasuen.

The committee found her guilty of misconduct and failing to honour its summons.

Although she has since challenged the suspension in court, tensions were reignited after she wrote to the Clerk of the National Assembly on September 4, stating her intention to resume legislative duties.

In a response that later went viral, acting clerk Dr Yahaya Danzaria insisted that Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan cannot resume while her contempt of court case remains on appeal before the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division.

However, in a surprising turn of events, her previously sealed Senate office -- Suite 2.05 in the Senate wing -- was unsealed on Tuesday 23, 2025 by the Sergeant-at-Arms department, an action seen by some as a signal that her return to plenary was imminent.

However, no official decision has been communicated by the Senate leadership.

Despite the shift in plenary resumption, the National Assembly leadership has confirmed that committee-level activities will continue as scheduled.

Lawmakers have been advised to proceed with oversight functions, legislative assignments, and constituency engagements.

The legislature had embarked on its annual two-month recess in July, with the Senate adjourning on July 24 and the House of Representatives on July 23.

Both chambers instructed ad hoc and standing committees to continue work on pending reports and federal oversight during the break.

As of press time, all efforts to get a reaction from the Senate spokesperson, Senator Yemi Adaramodu, had been unsuccessful.