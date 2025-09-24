Zimbabwe: President Reshuffles Politburo

24 September 2025
The Herald (Harare)
By Harare Bureau

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa, who is also the Zanu-PF First Secretary, has reshuffled the Politburo in accordance with the revolutionary party's constitution.

Advocate Jacob Mudenda, who was the Treasurer General, has been appointed the Secretary General, while Cde Patrick Chinamasa, formerly the Secretary for Legal Affairs, has taken over as the Treasurer General.

Cde Obert Mpofu, the outgoing Secretary General, has been reassigned as the Secretary for Information Communication Technology (ICT), taking over from Cde Ziyambi Ziyambi, who has been appointed Secretary for Legal Affairs.

In a statement last night, Zanu-PF Spokesperson Ambassador Christopher Mutsvangwa said the changes are with immediate effect.

The adjustments were made in accordance Article 9 Section 65 as read with Section 67, of the Zanu-PF constitution.

"These changes are effective immediately," said Cde Mutsvangwa.

He added that the re-organisation of the Politburo underscores the Zanu-PF's enduring commitment to the policies, tenets and ethos of the ruling party, in service to the people and nation of Zimbabwe.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.