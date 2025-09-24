Zimbabwe: President Reshuffles Politburo

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa, who is also the Zanu-PF First Secretary, has reshuffled the Politburo in accordance with the revolutionary party's constitution.

Advocate Jacob Mudenda, who was the Treasurer General, has been appointed the Secretary General, while Cde Patrick Chinamasa, formerly the Secretary for Legal Affairs, has taken over as the Treasurer General.

Cde Obert Mpofu, the outgoing Secretary General, has been reassigned as the Secretary for Information Communication Technology (ICT), taking over from Cde Ziyambi Ziyambi, who has been appointed Secretary for Legal Affairs.

In a statement last night, Zanu-PF Spokesperson Ambassador Christopher Mutsvangwa said the changes are with immediate effect.

The adjustments were made in accordance Article 9 Section 65 as read with Section 67, of the Zanu-PF constitution.

"These changes are effective immediately," said Cde Mutsvangwa.

He added that the re-organisation of the Politburo underscores the Zanu-PF's enduring commitment to the policies, tenets and ethos of the ruling party, in service to the people and nation of Zimbabwe.