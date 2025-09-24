Rwanda: IGCP At 30+ - Three Decades of Saving Gorillas, Supporting Communities, and Protecting Forests

High in the misty slopes of Rwanda, Uganda, and the Democratic Republic of Congo, a population of mountain gorillas has been clinging to survival for decades in the face of uncountable threats.

Today, about 1063 mountain gorillas remain in the world, inhabiting 780 square kilometres of forest. Decades ago, their future looked very bleak, but currently, thanks to one of the world's most celebrated conservation turnarounds, their numbers are steadily rising.

Behind this success is the International Gorilla Conservation Programme (IGCP), a coalition that for over three decades has united transboundary organisations and governments, national authorities, protected area authorities and local communities to protect these iconic primates and the forests they call home.

Founded in 1991 by the African Wildlife Foundation, Fauna & Flora, and WWF, IGCP builds on earlier conservation efforts to address threats, promote responsible tourism, and ensure that gorilla conservation benefits the people who live adjacent to the parks.

Now locally owned but globally supported, the programme continues to adapt to new challenges, safeguarding a fragile victory for both mountain gorillas and the surrounding communities.

Together with partners, IGCP has undertaken research, conservation policy and advocacy, training and conservation science interventions in the field. IGCP continues to be a voice for mountain gorillas and their transboundary habitat and has proven to have a unique ability to facilitate stewardship and collaborative action in the region.

"Collaboration with partners at local, national, and international levels has enabled IGCP to deliver significant impact over the past 30 years. It has enabled us to bring together partners to deliver key conservation results such as the mountain gorilla census, popularising the gorilla visitation rules, addressing the transboundary human-wildlife conflicts and developing the Ebola and Covid-19 contingency plan for the Virunga Massif," says IGCP Director, Wellard Makambo.

Dr Maggie Kinnaird, former Board Chair, IGCP and Biodiversity Practice Leader, WWF, says, looking back at the threats mountain gorillas and their habitats have endured over the years, "it is incredibly heartening to finally witness their resurgence."

"It is a powerful example of conservation impact, thanks to the sustained and dedicated efforts of rangers, local communities, and through ongoing collaborative work across the range countries. We at WWF are incredibly proud to be part of the IGCP partnership and are determined to build on this momentum, to ensure thriving populations of mountain gorillas into the future," she notes.

The collaboration, across the three countries of the mountain gorilla range has enhanced social and political support for conservation, improved how effectively mountain gorilla parks are managed, and enhanced tourism revenue-sharing among communities living alongside these parks.

The partnership also incorporates the respective protected area authorities of the three countries in which IGCP works: Rwanda Development Board (RDB), Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA), and Institut Congolais pour la Conservation de la Nature (ICCN).

Balancing conservation and community needs

Since the success of mountain gorilla conservation depends on balancing the needs of the gorillas with the livelihoods of local communities living adjacent to the mountain gorilla parks, IGCP works closely with local communities to create opportunities for direct benefits from gorilla conservation, encourage community stewardship, and reduce conflicts between people and wildlife.

Most people living near the Virunga, Volcanoes, Mgahinga, and Bwindi Impenetrable parks are subsistence farmers surviving below the poverty line. While their livelihood activities can pose threats to gorillas and their habitats, these communities also provide the best opportunity for sustainable conservation.

IGCP has helped establish benefit-sharing arrangements between protected areas and neighbouring communities. In Uganda, since 1997, UWA has shared 20 percent of park entry fees with local governments to fund projects supporting communities around Bwindi and Mgahinga National Parks.

In Rwanda, a similar programme introduced in 2005 allocates 10 percent of revenue from gorilla permits to community livelihood projects.

Over the last decade, tourism revenue sharing has contributed more than US$1.5 million to 301 projects around Volcanoes National Park. These initiatives strengthen partnerships between local governments, protected area management, and communities, ensuring sustainable conservation.

Community-owned tourism and sustainable livelihoods

IGCP has also supported the development of community-owned lodges and a community- operated campsite around Volcanoes and Bwindi National Parks. These initiatives generate tourism revenue to support social development, strengthen relationships with the parks, and demonstrate the tangible value of gorilla conservation.

Between 2012 and 2015, IGCP partnered with the Wildlife Friendly Enterprise Network (WFEN) to develop the Certified Gorilla Friendly™ Park Edge community products, an eco-label designed to balance tourism revenue with gorilla protection while supporting sustainable community enterprises.

By 2021, twelve community enterprises around Volcanoes and Bwindi National Parks had qualified for certification, providing training and technical support in environmental awareness, business, and marketing skills.

Nature-based enterprises have become a central part of IGCP's community strategy. Historically, communities relied heavily on forest resources for their livelihoods, which contributed to habitat degradation.

IGCP promotes alternative income-generating activities such as beekeeping, artisan crafts, basketry, cattle rearing, and the cultivation of mushrooms, garlic, onions, and other vegetables.

These initiatives provide diversified incomes while linking conservation to livelihoods, supported by training in governance, entrepreneurial skills, and value chain development.

For example, the Nkuringo Women Artisan Group in Uganda has increased household incomes by selling crafts to tourists, reducing reliance on forest resources and improving quality of life.

Managing human-wildlife conflict

IGCP has put a lot of effort into addressing human-wildlife conflict, through a number of initiatives focusing on infrastructure, natural buffers, and community institutions.

Stone walls, trenches, and electric fences have been constructed along park boundaries to prevent wildlife from leaving protected areas, complemented by the planting of unpalatable crops such as tea, lemon grass, and artemisia to create buffer zones.

In 2002, IGCP championed the purchase of land to establish the Nkuringo Buffer Zone in the southern sector of Bwindi Impenetrable National Park.

Stretching 12 km in length and 350 m in width, the buffer zone has helped reduce human-wildlife conflict, expanded land for mountain gorilla conservation, boosted tourism revenue, and lowered the risk of disease transmission between humans and gorillas.

In addition, community institutions like the Human Gorilla Conflict Resolution Team (HUGO) have been established with IGCP's support to monitor gorilla movements, report problems, and raise conservation awareness.

IGCP has strengthened the capacity of these groups through training in governance, record-keeping, and microfinance, helping communities generate alternative sources of incomes, particularly crucial during the COVID-19 pandemic when tourism revenue declined.

Using science to guide conservation Scientific research and monitoring have been central to IGCP's success. The coalition has developed census tools, trained rangers, and led transboundary mountain gorilla censuses across the Virunga Massif.

IGCP has consistently taken the lead in mountain gorilla censuses, a role it continues to uphold today. The organisation is currently spearheading the 2025 mountain gorilla census in the Bwindi-Sarambwe ecosystem.

Conservationists expect the exercise not only to establish the minimum number of individual mountain gorillas but to also shed light on their population dynamics, including changes in group composition, group sizes, and the presence of solitary males in the wild.

Speaking about the initiative, Wellard Makambo, IGCP Director, said it is always an honour for IGCP to lead the census in collaboration with mountain gorilla range countries and other partners.

"We look forward to delivering a comprehensive Bwindi census that will contribute to the conservation of mountain gorillas," he said.

In addition, the census aims to collect data on illegal activities, large mammals, and vegetation dynamics within the habitat.

Nelson Guma, Chief Park Warden for Bwindi-Mgahinga conservation area in Uganda, referred to the census as an important exercise that measures the success registered in conserving the endangered mountain gorillas.

"It is further an opportunity to share our experiences of conducting the mountain gorilla census and enhance methodologies that can be adopted by other gorilla range states as a best practice. The results will be significant for planning and enhancing strategies for sustainable gorilla conservation," he noted.

Tackling disease threats

Mountain gorillas are highly susceptible to diseases, especially those passed on by humans, due to their close genetic similarity. Scientists say that mountain gorillas share approximately 98.3 percent of their DNA with humans.

IGCP has mitigated these threats by collecting health data, sponsoring the construction of a zoonotic disease laboratory in Musanze, and integrating gorilla health monitoring into park management.

"We have worked hand in hand with IGCP, pursuing the same goal of mountain gorilla health. The Molecular Laboratory in Musanze will not only provide information on mountain gorilla diseases, but this information should also enable us to respond to our gorilla 'patients' in a short time," says Dr. Jean-Bosco Noheri, Gorilla Doctors.

In addition, IGCP has promoted responsible mountain gorilla tourism. In 2015 IGCP in collaboration with Wildlife Enterprise Network (WFEN) launched the Gorilla Friendly™ Pledge initiative, an online awareness campaign aimed at encouraging all people planning to visit the mountain gorillas, and even those who are not, to pledge to observe gorilla tourism rules during treks and to share feedback on their trekking experience after the visit.

Alice Mbayahi, IGCP's Communications and Media Engagement Expert, says such programs are leading to behavioural change and can play a role in a more secure future for the mountain gorillas.

"We are seeing incredible behaviour change. If we keep promoting responsible mountain gorilla tourism and enforcing visitation rules, the future of gorillas is secure," she noted.

Looking ahead: Sustaining conservation for the future

Looking ahead, IGCP aims to build on its three decades of success by focusing on several key priorities as it maintains its role as a strong advocate for the mountain gorillas.

The programme plans to boost the use of technology to enhance data collection, reporting, and information sharing, ensuring that conservation decisions are informed by accurate and timely information.

In addition to that, IGCP says gender equity and inclusiveness will remain a key part of its work, ensuring that women and young people are fully engaged in, and benefit from, mountain gorilla conservation.

The program also intends to continue fostering capacity building at all levels, empowering local communities, park staff, and other stakeholders with the skills and knowledge needed for effective conservation.