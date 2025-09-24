Eritrea: Reserved Land Contributing to Preservation of Natural Resources

Keren — Reserved land in the Anseba Region is significantly contributing to the preservation of natural resources in general, while also enhancing forestry and domestic tourism, according to a report by Mr. Feseha Habte, head of the Tourism Department in the region.

Mr. Feseha stated that as a result of close follow-up and preservation efforts, biodiversity in the area remains in good condition. He also noted that Tinkulehas, rich in historical sites as well as cultural and religious traditions, has seen its forestry resources attract increasing attention for domestic tourism.

Mr. Kesete Tesfatsion, head of the Forestry and Wildlife Authority in the region, highlighted that inkulehas reserved land with historical significance and proximity to Keren is being given due attention for preservation. The Tinkulehas reserved land was established in 2018.

Mr. Kesete further stated that the Begu reserved land, covering 1,200 hectares, hosts about 70 types of trees, and that similar conservation activities are being carried out in the Lalimba, Itaber, and Ziban mountains.

Mr. Habtemariam Mehari, head of culture in the region, emphasized that the area is rich in religious and historical sites and called for integrated efforts to ensure their preservation.