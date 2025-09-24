South Africa: Diversion of R4bn Intended for Joburg Water Sparks Outrage and Calls for Mayor's Resignation

23 September 2025
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Julia Evans

Amid Joburg's ongoing water crisis, Mayor Dada Morero is facing mounting anger from civil society and Parliament after admitting that R4bn meant for Johannesburg Water was diverted to other municipal expenses.

On 18 September, Joburg Mayor Dada Morero attempted to address residents at a community meeting in Coronationville, but he was drowned out by chants of "We want water".

Residents, some of whom have gone weeks without a consistent supply, told of carrying buckets late at night, elderly neighbours struggling up stairwells, and children missing school because their uniforms could not be washed.

"The so-called emergency allocation for high-rise pipes offers too little, too late," said the Joburg Crisis Alliance (JCA), a coalition of residents and activists, last Thursday. "As the city prepares to host G20 dignitaries, its own citizens suffer without basic services. The silence from the Presidency is equally unacceptable."

Parliamentary showdown

The following day, Friday, 19 September, Morero was grilled by the parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Water and Sanitation over the diversion of R4-billion from Johannesburg Water.

DA MP Stephen Moore challenged the mayor, "Why was R4-billion taken from Joburg Water at this critical time, when communities are going without water for weeks? What other...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.