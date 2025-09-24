South Africa: Inanda's Healing Landscape Still Hides Deep Trauma After Devastating Floods

23 September 2025
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Tanya Pampalone

The scars left by the April 2022 flash floods aren't obvious to visitors to this part of Inanda, a township just northwest of Durban. The earth seems to have healed itself, roads are passable and some new bridges have been reassembled. But the collective and individual trauma, often left unspoken, lingers.

The hills and valleys of Inanda are carpeted in tropical shrubs and trees and clusters of sunflowers. On a clear day looking down to the Umgeni River below, the earth seems to have healed from the April 2022 floods that ripped through this part of eThekwini. The roads are passable, bridges have been reassembled. But look closer and you'll see the signs.

The abandoned, broken home. The footprints of a shelter that once was. A steep gorge where the water had its way with the land.

If you could scratch the surface you'd see more. You'd find pots and pans and bedside tables and TVs and pillows and blankets. There'd be chairs, silverware, stuffed toys and family photos, birth certificates, cellphones, teacups, soccer boots and school uniforms. Those things are gone now, buried deep in the soil.

But there is something, less tangible, that still hangs about.

Like how...

