Tunisia: Cabinet Meeting Considers 2026 Finance Bill

Tunis, Sept 23 — A Cabinet Meeting was held on Tuesday under chairmanship of Prime Minister Sarra Zaafrani Zenzri, to consider the 2026 Finance Bill.

At the end of the discussions, the meeting recommended submitting the final version of the bill to the Council of Ministers, before forwarding it to the Assembly of People's Representatives (ARP) and the National Council of Regions and Districts.

Minister of Finance Michket Slama Khaldi presented the main orientations of the bill, structured around three key pillars.

The first pillar aims to consolidate the foundations of the social state. It provides for measures to ensure social justice, diversify the financing of social funds, strengthen public health, and support food security.

It also includes tax relief for individuals, job creation, combating precariousness, and supporting decent work.

The second pillar focuses on supporting businesses, stimulating investment, and promoting inclusive development. It encompasses the launch of the 2026-2030 Development Plan, support for public and tourism enterprises, reinforcement of public investment, and promotion of digital transformation and energy transition.

The third pillar seeks to continue reforming the tax system and combating tax evasion, notably through the digitalisation of services and encouragement of electronic payments.

At the start of the meeting, the Prime Minister underlined that the 2026 Finance Bill is a fundamental instrument for translating national policy choices into action.

She pointed out the need that the bill meets the expectations of all social categories and to strike a balance between the State's social role and support for economic growth, within a vision aimed at equitable development and social justice.