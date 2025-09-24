Djibouti: Prime Minister Meets Djibouti President On UN General Assembly Fringes

New York — On the sidelines of his participation in the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris, head of the Sudanese delegation, met Tuesday with President Ismail Omar Guelleh of Djibouti.

The meeting was attended on the Sudanese side by Minister of Culture, Information and Tourism Khalid Al-Issir, and on the Djiboutian side by Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdul-Gadir Hussein Omar.

It is noteworthy that the meeting coincided with another session in which the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ambassador Mohy-Eddin Salim, met with the Latvian Foreign Minister to discuss resuming European cooperation with Sudan and supporting its issues at the UN Security Council.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister conveyed the greetings of His Excellency President of the Sovereignty Council (TSC), General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, expressed gratitude to President Ismail Omar Guelleh for his sincere fraternal stance and ongoing political support to Sudan during the war waged by the rebel Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia.

The Prime Minister also requested his host, as an African leader, to use his influence to help lift the suspension of Sudan's membership in the African Union, emphasizing that Sudan, as a founding member, is facing a major conspiracy and needs the support of friends, including Djibouti. He stressed that lifting the suspension serves the interests of the African Union (AU) more than Sudan alone.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides agreed to hold an expanded meeting to discuss joint issues.