Zimbabwe: Twice-Yearly HIV Prevention Jab to Be Rolled Out in Zim

Zimbabwe has been chosen as one of just ten countries worldwide to introduce lenacapavir, a new HIV prevention drug hailed as a global game-changer.

The U.S. Embassy in Harare confirmed the development describing lenacapavir as a breakthrough in the fight against HIV.

The initiative is being implemented through a partnership involving the U.S. Embassy, pharmaceutical giant Gilead Sciences and the Global Fund.

Lenacapavir is the first HIV prevention medicine that only requires dosing twice a year, a major shift from the burdensome daily pill regimen. Experts say the reduced frequency will improve accessibility and adherence, especially in high-prevalence countries like Zimbabwe.

Large-scale clinical trials have delivered striking results, with more than 99% of participants remaining HIV negative. Advocates believe this high efficacy, combined with the convenience of biannual injections, could significantly cut new infections and save millions of lives globally.

The rollout will prioritise pregnant and breastfeeding women in Zimbabwe, aiming to protect the next generation while bolstering the country's health system.

Officials stressed that affordability and broad access will be central to the programme to ensure no one is left behind in the fight against HIV.