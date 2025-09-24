Sudan: Federal Emergency Operation Center Reviews Health Situations in Sudan

Khartoum — The Federal Emergency Operation Center (FEOC) reviewed the health situations in the country and the implemented activities for confrontation by various directorates, in its weekly meeting on Tuesday, at Federal Ministry of Health Headquarters in Khartoum.

The Monitoring and Information Report revealed 1,194 cholera cases recorded from 13 states, noting that the five most affected states are South Kordofan, North Darfur, North Kordofan, Blue Nile, and Central Darfur.

Meanwhile, 2,065 dengue fever cases were recorded from 5 states, with Khartoum having the highest rate at 74%, followed by Al-Gezira, White Nile, Kassala, and Blue Nile.

The report confirmed 44 suspected hepatitis cases, all from Al-Gezira State.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The Environmental Health and Food Control Report highlighted cholera control interventions across various sectors, including the distribution of chlorine to a number of states, alongside environmental sanitation activities such as waste removal.

It also detailed interventions to combat dengue fever and its aqueous and flying phases within households, noting a vector control campaign in Khartoum State.

The Health Promotion Report pointed to the launch of the "With Drying, Fever is Prevented" initiative in Khartoum State, inaugurated on Tuesday, the day of the present, to be active every Tuesday and Saturday. In addition to conducting a capacity-building workshop on human-centered design to increase routine vaccination coverage, with the participation of 6 states, as well as other activities implemented in several states.

The Rainy Season Report announced that 3 states were affected by floods and rains during September 17-21, impacting 4 localities, 8 areas, 1,025 families, and 2,140 individuals, outlining some interventions in a number of states along with encountered challenges and recommendation.

The Malaria Report indicated that several localities in some states have exceeded the epidemic threshold, while others are in the alert phase.

The National Public Health Laboratory Report (NPHLR) detailed the samples examined in state laboratories.

Meanwhile, the supply report highlighted disparities in the availability of epidemic medicines and consumables in the state supply fund warehouses, as well as solutions for cholera and dengue fever, alongside supplies provided by some organizations to a number of states.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Governance Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Furthermore, the quarantine report stated that 12,489 individuals entered the country through various ports of entry, while 16,613 individuals departed. It noted that 9,993 individuals returned voluntarily from Egypt, and 342 individuals crossed via the White Nile sector, while 852 individuals visited emergency clinics.

The Khartoum State Ministry of Health presented its report on the health situation, interventions, and needs.

The meeting directed the intensification of efforts and interventions, and the clear identification of organization activities and their participation.