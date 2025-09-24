South Africa: Asset Forfeiture Unit Granted R144m Land Forfeiture Order

The National Prosecuting Authority's (NPA) Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) has been granted a R144 million forfeiture order to take back land belonging to the Department of Rural Development and Land Reform (DRDLR).

According to NPA Regional Spokesperson, Lumka Mahanjana, the land had been allegedly unlawfully transferred to individuals and business entities.

"Investigations by the Special Investigating Unit revealed that several government properties, including Farm 405 Randjesfontein valued at R130 million a farm that was earmarked for African Parliament, Erf 170 Hurlingham valued at R60 million, and Erf Hyde Park valued at R8.1 million, were fraudulently and unlawfully transferred from the National Government into the names of private individuals and entities.

"This resulted in prejudice to the Department exceeding R144 million.

"The forfeiture order also includes funds held in various bank accounts belonging to implicated entities and individuals. These funds will be deposited into the Criminal Asset Recovery Account to ensure that proceeds of crime are redirected to the State to support the fight against crime. The properties in question will also be returned to the State," she said.

The Pretoria High Court order was obtained as a result of collaborative efforts between law enforcement including the SIU and the Hawks which she said demonstrates the "state's resolve to protect public assets and strengthen the fight against corruption and economic crimes".

"The NPA welcomes this forfeiture order, which sends a strong message that individuals and entities will not be allowed to benefit unlawfully by defrauding the government. The AFU will continue to pursue all available legal remedies to ensure that assets derived from unlawful activities are forfeited to the State.

"Criminal investigations against the implicated individuals and entities are ongoing," Mahanjana said.