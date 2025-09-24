South Africa: Joburg Art Gallery Shut for Major Facelift

Museum Africa, the City Library and Brixton Multipurpose Centre will house parts of the collection during the gallery's restoration.

The gallery upgrade received an R8-million boost in the city's 2024/25 capital budget, which was increased by R63-million overall.

The famous Johannesburg Art Gallery collection is being moved to new locations while the historic gallery building is repaired.

The City of Johannesburg says the artworks will stay within the city and that the move follows strict heritage and financial rules.

After assessments, three places were chosen to house the collection: Museum Africa, the Johannesburg City Library and the new Brixton Multipurpose Centre.

Museum Africa will be the main hub for storage and long-term security. The City Library will take books, catalogues, records and some artworks so the public can still view parts of the collection. The Brixton centre, set to finish in October 2025, will include gallery and storage space.

City officials say the relocation will use strict museum standards, including professional packaging, verification and classification of every piece. Approvals from the heritage agency and security checks are also part of the process.

Contracts are still being finalised with a space planner to supply special conservation materials and equipment.

The City thanked residents, partners and stakeholders for their support and promised to keep the public updated as the move continues.