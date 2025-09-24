Ethiopia: Hijab Ruling Brings Relief to Muslim Students in Axum, but Enforcement Remains Uncertain

Mekelle — A ruling by the Tigray Supreme Court has affirmed Muslim students' right to wear the hijab in schools, condemning restrictions that had barred students from classrooms and even excluded some from sitting for national exams. While the decision has brought relief to many, questions linger over its enforcement on the ground.

One student, who asked not to be named and aspires to study medicine, said the ban nearly crushed her confidence. "Before this incident my school life was very good, and I was full of hope. But when they forbade us to wear the hijab, we were very sad. It felt like they left us behind our peers and played with our morale and our time," she told Addis Standard.

Elham (name changed for safety reasons) recalled how the restrictions hit hardest during exam preparations. "I had always been a good student--I studied hard, stayed late in the library, and joined group study sessions. Then one day the announcement came: no hijab in the school, no entry. When I found out the registration for exams was being done outside the school, away from other students, I felt disappointed."

"I asked myself, am I learning or being punished? The worst part was watching my classmates move ahead while I was sidelined. When the court ordered the ban lifted, I felt like I had taken my first breath in months. The belief that I can finish and follow my passion came back." She told Addis Standard.

The dispute dates back to early 2025, when Muslim students in Axum challenged directives restricting the hijab in schools. In January, the Tigray Islamic Affairs Supreme Council accused local schools of preventing 159 students from entering classrooms and of barring 14 girls from registering for the Grade 12 national exam.

The Axum District Court subsequently suspended the directive, warning of "irreversible rights violations," and summoned five schools to respond to the allegations. When reports emerged that some schools defied the ruling, the court ordered police to bring school officials before the bench. Six civil society organizations also urged authorities to enforce the court's decision.

In March, however, the Axum District Court closed the case, saying it should be resolved through "mediation or administrative proceedings." Despite the rulings, students reported they were still unable to sit for the national exam.

The Tigray Education Bureau denied the allegations, with bureau head Kiros Guesh (PhD) stating that 24 female students had registered for exams but "did not show up of their own volition."

The Supreme Court's latest ruling cements students' right to wear the hijab in both classrooms and exam halls. For many, it marks not only a legal victory but also the reclaiming of their educational future.

Despite the ruling of the Supreme Court, students remain cautious. "We are very happy with the ruling, but at the same time we are worried," Elham said. "They say there could be suspensions, and we don't know if it will really be enacted. We hope this time our rights will not only be on paper but also in practice."

As the new academic year begins on Monday, some students have registered again for Grade 12, waiting to see if they will finally be allowed to continue their education without restrictions.