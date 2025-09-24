South Africa: Municipal Strike Called Off in Buffalo City

23 September 2025
GroundUp (Cape Town)
By Johnnie Isaac

SAMWU members striked for a week over outsourcing

The South African Municipal Workers' Union (SAMWU) in Buffalo City Metro has called off its week-long strike and instructed members to return to work.

The strike stemmed from failed negotiations with municipal management to address workers' grievances, including outsourcing and casualisation of work, failure to pay incentives promised during the covid, and salary disparities with other cities.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

SAMWU's Eastern Cape chairperson, Zolani Ndlela, told a gathering of workers at the Orient Theatre in East London that the strike was a success.

"The employer has agreed to resolve all the issues that led to the strike, and we have agreed on timeframes for resolving these issues."

Addressing the workers, SAMWU Regional Secretary Thando Poni said that initially workers were not going to be paid for the days they were on strike, but the metro's management had agreed to pay workers their full salaries.

He added that the municipality has committed to reducing outsourcing, particularly in areas that do not require scarce skills.

"Outsourcing has been untouchable because it is an area where money changes hands between contractors and those who have signed those outsourcing deals," he said.

Some issues around covid incentives are yet to be resolved, but a "danger pay" allowance could be paid to some workers.

Ndlela apologised to Buffalo City residents for the disruptions caused by the protest. "We will restore services swiftly to residents, as they were not our target; the employer was the problem," said Ndlela.

BCMM spokesperson Bongani Fuzile confirmed that an agreement had been reached.

"BCMM wishes to express sincere appreciation to both employer and employee representatives for their commitment to meaningful dialogue and for prioritising the interests of the city and its residents above all else. This agreement marks a significant and constructive turning point in labour relations within the Metro," said Fuzile in a statement.

Read the original article on GroundUp.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 GroundUp. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.