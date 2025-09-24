South Africa: Municipal Strike Called Off in Buffalo City

SAMWU members striked for a week over outsourcing

The South African Municipal Workers' Union (SAMWU) in Buffalo City Metro has called off its week-long strike and instructed members to return to work.

The strike stemmed from failed negotiations with municipal management to address workers' grievances, including outsourcing and casualisation of work, failure to pay incentives promised during the covid, and salary disparities with other cities.

SAMWU's Eastern Cape chairperson, Zolani Ndlela, told a gathering of workers at the Orient Theatre in East London that the strike was a success.

"The employer has agreed to resolve all the issues that led to the strike, and we have agreed on timeframes for resolving these issues."

Addressing the workers, SAMWU Regional Secretary Thando Poni said that initially workers were not going to be paid for the days they were on strike, but the metro's management had agreed to pay workers their full salaries.

He added that the municipality has committed to reducing outsourcing, particularly in areas that do not require scarce skills.

"Outsourcing has been untouchable because it is an area where money changes hands between contractors and those who have signed those outsourcing deals," he said.

Some issues around covid incentives are yet to be resolved, but a "danger pay" allowance could be paid to some workers.

Ndlela apologised to Buffalo City residents for the disruptions caused by the protest. "We will restore services swiftly to residents, as they were not our target; the employer was the problem," said Ndlela.

BCMM spokesperson Bongani Fuzile confirmed that an agreement had been reached.

"BCMM wishes to express sincere appreciation to both employer and employee representatives for their commitment to meaningful dialogue and for prioritising the interests of the city and its residents above all else. This agreement marks a significant and constructive turning point in labour relations within the Metro," said Fuzile in a statement.