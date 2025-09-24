Somalia Repatriates 173 Citizens Released From Libyan Prisons

Mogadishu, Somalia — The Federal Government of Somalia successfully repatriated 173 citizens who had recently been released from detention centers in Libya, officials said.

A plane carrying 151 returnees, mostly young people, landed at Aden Adde International Airport in Mogadishu, where they were warmly received by senior government officials.

An additional 22 returnees were flown separately to Hargeisa, the capital of Somaliland.

Officials described the repatriation as a key part of the government's ongoing efforts to protect the rights and welfare of Somali citizens abroad, especially those detained under harsh conditions.

Several of the returnees spoke to the media upon arrival, expressing relief and gratitude for being rescued from difficult and often dangerous conditions in Libyan detention centers.

The EU Special Envoy praised the operation and pledged continued international support to ensure safe and dignified returns for vulnerable Somali migrants.

The Somali government urged continued cooperation with international and regional partners to address the challenges faced by its citizens abroad and called for sustainable solutions to prevent irregular migration.