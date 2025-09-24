Somalia Repatriates 173 Citizens Released From Libyan Prisons

23 September 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — The Federal Government of Somalia successfully repatriated 173 citizens who had recently been released from detention centers in Libya, officials said.

A plane carrying 151 returnees, mostly young people, landed at Aden Adde International Airport in Mogadishu, where they were warmly received by senior government officials.

An additional 22 returnees were flown separately to Hargeisa, the capital of Somaliland.

Officials described the repatriation as a key part of the government's ongoing efforts to protect the rights and welfare of Somali citizens abroad, especially those detained under harsh conditions.

Several of the returnees spoke to the media upon arrival, expressing relief and gratitude for being rescued from difficult and often dangerous conditions in Libyan detention centers.

The EU Special Envoy praised the operation and pledged continued international support to ensure safe and dignified returns for vulnerable Somali migrants.

The Somali government urged continued cooperation with international and regional partners to address the challenges faced by its citizens abroad and called for sustainable solutions to prevent irregular migration.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.