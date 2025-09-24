Somalia: Ex-Leader Blames President Hassan Sheikh's Policies for Resurgence of Al-Shabaab

23 September 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — The opposition coalition calling itself the National Salvation Council held a key meeting in Mogadishu last night to discuss the country's deteriorating political and security situation.

Former Somali President Sheikh Sharif Sheikh Ahmed, speaking at the meeting, sharply criticised the government's handling of the ongoing fight against the militant group Al-Shabaab.

Sheikh Sharif said that armed groups who have reoccupied territories previously cleared were able to do so due to government policy decisions that have allowed Al-Shabaab to regain strength.

"The government's political decisions have enabled militants who were driven out to return, worsening the security situation," Sheikh Sharif said.

He warned that unless President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud changes his approach to the war and internal affairs, the country's security could further deteriorate.

The remarks come amid escalating conflict with Al-Shabaab and deepening political divisions, which the opposition has strongly condemned, accusing the government of mismanagement.

The National Salvation Council called for genuine political reforms to address the country's security and political crises.

