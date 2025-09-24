South Africa: Room At Clinic Torched After Electric Wires Confiscated in Khayelitsha

Town Two Clinic will be closed until Thursday

Residents of Marikana informal settlement set fire to a storage room at Town Two Clinic, Khayelitsha, on Monday night after police stopped them from making illegal electricity connections.

The clinic was closed on Tuesday. "Nurses and clerks have been asked to work at other clinics today. They are scared to work here," a security guard told GroundUp.

Noxolo Nzobongwana, one of the informal settlement residents, told GroundUp that they were busy connecting to an Eskom transformer near the clinic on Monday night when they were stopped by police and their cables were confiscated.

Nzobongwana said the cables were expensive, and residents wanted them to be returned.

The community had previously been illegally connected to another transformer, which broke down after being overloaded.

Western Cape police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said the police are investigating a case of arson.

The City of Cape Town's Health Department said the protesters "damaged the motorised vehicle gate to get onto the property and damaged the Eskom transformer on the premises, leaving the clinic without electricity."

"City Health is working to restore some services by Thursday, 25 September. In the interim, clients are requested to please use the Matthew Goniwe CDC or Mayenzeke Clinic."

"This incident must be condemned - there is no justification for damaging community assets in this manner."