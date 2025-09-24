Somalia: Puntland Military Commander Killed in Landmine Explosion in Qandala

Qandala, Somalia — General Ahmed Abdi Qalyare, the Puntland Forces' Operations Commander, was killed in a landmine explosion in the Dhasaan area of Qandala district, Bari region, Puntland authorities confirmed.

The landmine was deliberately planted on a road frequently used by Puntland forces, causing multiple casualties, including fatalities and injuries, officials said.

Gen. Qalyare was a senior Puntland military officer who had long worked on building the forces and strengthening internal security. He also previously served in Somalia's federal government, holding key positions including Commander of the National Army in the Awdal region.

Known for his bravery, competence, and dedication, Gen. Qalyare was widely respected for his commitment to defending Somalia and its people.

Since 2024, he has played a pivotal role in Puntland's ongoing fight against the Islamic State (ISIS) affiliate operating in the Bari region. Under his leadership, Puntland forces achieved significant victories, dismantling key insurgent bases.

The Puntland Police Commander, Major General Muumin Abdi Shire, expressed deep condolences over Gen. Qalyare's death, describing it as a profound loss for both the security forces and the Puntland community.

The blast also claimed the life of Mohamed Hiiteye, a Puntland soldier actively involved in anti-ISIS operations in Calmiskaad mountains, which lies near Bosaso port city.

Puntland officials vowed that such attacks would not go unanswered, pledging to pursue the perpetrators with force and justice to restore peace and stability in Bari and the surrounding areas.