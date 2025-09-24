Ghana: From Collectives to Campaigns, the Socialist Movement of Ghana Strides Forward

In his opening address, General Secretary of SMG Kwesi Pratt Jnr. shared some of the key achievements of the organization since its last congress in 2021.

The Socialist Movement of Ghana (SMG) convened its Second National Congress from September 19-21 at the Amilcar Cabral School. The event brought together over 300 delegates from 30 collectives across Ghana. With the theme "Imperialism in Crisis: Pan-African Solidarity and Socialist Transformation," the congress served as a platform to review past achievements, renew mandates, and outline the path forward for the next four years.

The opening ceremony was a vibrant display of revolutionary celebrations in the room, decorated in bright red cloth. Ambassadors and embassy representatives from Cuba, Palestine, Algeria, Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic, China, Iran, and more were in attendance. Fraternal organizations, such as Ghana's Trade Union Congress, the West African Peoples Organization (WAPO), and Pan Africanism Today, among others, attended the opening ceremony, underscoring the SMG's unwavering commitment to internationalism and solidarity.

The opening ceremony included a report by Kwesi Pratt Jnr., General Secretary of the Socialist Movement of Ghana, which emphasized the organization's significant strides forward. Since its 2021 congress in Winneba, the SMG has experienced significant growth. Pratt highlighted how the movement has doubled its membership, from 2,000 to over 4,000 people, and established 30 collectives in 15 of Ghana's 16 administrative regions. These collectives are the heartbeat of the movement and are active in various programs, from mass mobilization to political education on topics like health, the economy, and anti-imperialism.

Several key achievements and initiatives mentioned by Pratt Jnr. are worth emphasizing. Recognizing the importance of young people in building the organization, the SMG has successfully established a Youth Wing in all 30 of its collectives. Additionally, the Women's Wing, initiated in 29 collectives, gained national prominence by leading the "Don't Tax My Period" campaign. This effort, in collaboration with other organizations, resulted in the successful removal of taxes on sanitary pads. The women's wing is now focusing on addressing fibroids as a public health issue.

Understanding the centrality of organized labor and linking the shopfloor with community struggles, the SMG has built strong relationships with all 22 national unions affiliated with the Trades Union Congress (TUC) of Ghana. "This collaboration has been key to successful campaigns, including the opposition to the privatization of the Electricity Company of Ghana," said Kwesi Pratt Jnr. in his address.

Additionally, the SMG's Ho Collective launched the first Pan-African Youth Club at Mawuli Senior High School. The movement now has approval from the Ghana Education Service to expand these clubs, which introduce young people to African history and Pan-Africanism, to all senior high schools in the Volta Region. With branches having been established in four schools, the plan is to initiate these clubs in schools throughout Ghana. "The main purpose of the clubs is to introduce young people to true African history and principles of Pan Africanism," said Kwesi Pratt Jnr.

Despite not contesting, the SMG, for the first time, released a manifesto for Ghana's 2024 national elections, which focused on women's rights, youth empowerment, and environmental protection. "The sole purpose was to create a platform for mass mobilization against the neo-liberal order and to demonstrate that there is a viable alternative," said Kwesi Pratt Jnr. Two SMG members from the Ho and Sunyani collectives were authorized to run on the National Democratic Congress (NDC) ticket, and both won their parliamentary seats.

The congress included commission sessions where delegates discussed important aspects of the organization, such as the national and international situation, the SMG constitution, gender and more. Tomorrow, the final day is expected to include the presentation of commission reports, the election of new officers, and the announcement of a final resolution, followed by a celebration in honour of Kwame Nkrumah.

Kate Janse Van Rensburg is a member of the Pan Africanism Today Secretariat.