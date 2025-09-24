South Africa: Call for Caution On the Roads This Heritage Day

Gauteng Traffic Police (GTP) and other law enforcement agencies are maintaining a strong presence on the province's roads as the country commemorates Heritage Day today.

"The Gauteng Traffic Police together with other law enforcement agencies will maintain a strong presence on Gauteng roads to ensure safety, compliance and act against any offenders of the law," said the GTP in a statement.

The GTP called on the public to prioritise their safety as they travel with their families and friends to attend different cultural gatherings and events across Gauteng and beyond.

"All road users are encouraged to exercise caution, patience and to adhere to traffic laws. Motorists are reminded to drive within the prescribed speed limits, avoid driving under the influence of alcohol, and always ensure that vehicles are roadworthy before travelling."

In addition, the GTP urged the public to respect and safeguard the heritage sites they visit, and to report any form of vandalism to their nearest police station.

"This Heritage Day, let us celebrate our rich history and culture by embracing our collective responsibility to build a safer, more secure Gauteng for all," it said.