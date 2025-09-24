Kenya: EACC Arrests Busia Land Registrar Over Sh10,000 Bribe

24 September 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Correspondent

Nairobi — The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested the Busia Land Registrar over a Sh10,000 bribe he received to release a processed title deed.

In a statement, the anti-graft body indicated that Collins Liyayi withheld the title pending payment of the bribe as "release fees."

He was arrested in an operation mounted by the Commission following investigations into multiple complaints from Busia residents.

They complained that he had made it a routine to withhold processed titles after which he demands bribes in order to release them.

The suspect was escorted to the EACC Western Regional Office in Bungoma where he was processed and later booked at Bungoma Police Station pending further processing.

The operation is part of the ongoing crackdown on bribery in public service delivery to improve access to quality services for all citizens.

The Commission will continue to scale up intelligence gathering and surveillance targeting public institutions that provide essential services and are prone to bribery.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.