Somalia's President Meets Top U.S. Officials in New York to Bolster Bilateral Ties

New York — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud held a high-level meeting in New York on Tuesday with senior U.S. officials to discuss strengthening ties between Somalia and the United States, with a focus on regional stability and counterterrorism cooperation.

The Somali leader met with Allison Hooker, Director of Political Affairs at the U.S. State Department, Massad Boulos, Advisor on African Affairs to President Donald Trump, and Vincent Spera, Deputy Assistant Secretary for African Affairs.

The talks centered on reinforcing the strategic partnership between the two nations, particularly in the areas of security collaboration, counterterrorism efforts, and support for peace and development in the Horn of Africa.

President Mohamud emphasized Somalia's commitment to deepening its relationship with the United States, calling it a "critical alliance" for promoting peace, stability, and long-term development across the region.

U.S. officials welcomed Somalia's progress in rebuilding institutions and combating extremist threats, reaffirming Washington's continued support for Somalia's state-building and stabilization efforts.

The meeting comes as President Mohamud participates in the 78th United Nations General Assembly, engaging with global partners on Somalia's path toward peace and sustainable development.