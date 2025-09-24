Malawi: Defeated but Not Done - UDF, UTM, PP, PDP Set Sights On 2030

With the dust settling on the September 16 General Election, opposition parties outside the Blue Alliance have quickly shifted focus to the long game--2030.

The United Democratic Front (UDF), UTM Party, People's Party (PP) and People's Development Party (PDP) say their decision to run solo, rather than join the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP)-led alliance, was not a mistake but a necessary test of strength.

The numbers, though modest, give them a base to rebuild from. Unofficial results show UTM has doubled its parliamentary seats from four to eight, UDF secured four MPs, and PP won three.

PDP, despite its lean showing, insists participation was about visibility and groundwork. Party spokespersons in separate interviews stressed that this election was less about victory and more about measuring political muscle, refining structures, and preparing for the real battle in 2030.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

UTM's Felix Njawala struck a defiant note, framing DPP's imminent win as a collective opposition victory against the Malawi Congress Party (MCP). "The next election in 2030 is not far from now," he said, underscoring that UTM will now focus on broadening its parliamentary block and consolidating grassroots support. Similarly, UDF deputy publicity secretary Labana Chilungo said the party will immediately embark on reorganising branches, arguing lessons from 2025 will guide their comeback strategy.

The position taken by these parties reflects both pragmatism and survival. By moving quickly to the future, they are acknowledging their limited influence in the current cycle while signalling intent to remain relevant in Malawi's competitive political landscape. Yet, the decision to stand apart from the Blue Alliance also underlines the fragmentation that has long plagued opposition forces--a factor that arguably handed DPP an easier path to power.

For now, UDF, UTM, PP and PDP appear united only in one thing: retreating to the drawing board. Whether they emerge in 2030 as credible contenders, or remain marginal players, will depend on whether they learn from 2025's missteps and resist the temptation of short-term expediency.