Rwanda: Day-3 in Pictures - Pure Emotions As Junior Women Cross the Finish Line

24 September 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By Sam Ngendahimana

Day 3 of the UCI Road World Championships in Kigali wrapped up the Individual Times Trial races, with Megan Arens and Michiel Mouris making the Dutch team proud with victories of the coveted rainbow jerseys in women and men categories.

While singing the national anthem, emotions ran high and tears of joy flowed on Arens' cheeks as she grabbed her first gold in the world juniors time trial.

The riders tackled a demanding 18.3km course on Tuesday, September 23, starting from BK Arena and finishing at the Kigali Convention Centre.

Arens, already regarded as one of the top prospects in the world, showcased her time trial strength throughout the course. She carried a narrow three-second lead into the final climb, before extending her advantage to more than 30 seconds over the last 4.6km.

Spain's Paula Ostiz finished second, 35 seconds back, while Norway's Oda Aune Gissinger placed third, 37 seconds behind.

For Rwanda, it was another tough race. Yvonne Masengesho finished 33rd with a time of 29 minutes and 43 seconds, 3 minutes and 55 seconds behind Arens, while Liliane Uwiringiyimana came in 40th out of 47 riders, trailing 5 minutes and 11 seconds from the winner.

The New Times' photographer Olivier Mugwiza captured some unforgetable moments from the finish line and the podium.

