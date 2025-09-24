Southern Africa: 'I Was Born in Soweto, Not Zimbabwe' - Zandile Dabula Responds to Questions About Her Identity

Operation Dudula leader Zandile Dabula has responded to critics who called for her deportation, as they claim she is from Zimbabwe.

Known for her anti-immigrant stance, Dabula has found herself in the middle of controversy, with some accusing her of promoting xenophobia and violating human rights while others have questioned her identity on social media.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Dabula clarified that she is South African.

"I'm a bona fide citizen of this country. I was born and bred in Diepkloof in Soweto and not in Zimbabwe. That's the only reason I want to put my fellow South Africans first, because I know their struggles."

She said the smear campaign was initiated by EFF members.

"We are aware of the plottings and they are coming from those red berets. I know there were campaigns launched to decampaign me but it's not working."

Operation Dudula was launched in 2021 and was in the spotlight recently when members blocked illegal foreigners from accessing public healthcare facilities, saying they are putting pressure on the overburdened health system.

Organisations, including the health department and the South African Human Rights Commission, have condemned Operation Dudula's actions.

On Monday the group took its immigration fight to state schools, saying it would block foreign children from accessing schools, prompting the Gauteng education department to intervene.