Kenya: Govt to Arm Chiefs in Border, Banditry-Prone Regions - Murkomen

Nairobi — Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has announced plans to arm chiefs in Kenya's border regions and other high-risk frontier after undertaking security vetting, training, and standard licensing procedures.

Speaking in Mandera on Tuesday, Murkomen said the decision responds to escalating threats against local administrators, including abductions, banditry, Al-Shabaab attacks, and clan violence.

The move, he added, also follows direct requests from chiefs during recent security forums.

He revealed that some chiefs in the Kerio Valley have already been licensed and armed to protect themselves from banditry.

"The chiefs already told us in the security forum that they would like to also be registered and have the right to carry a firearm that will be official," Murkomen said.

"That policy of giving a firearm to a chief who needs to protect his life I announced a long time ago."

Murkomen stressed the measure would not be applied universally or publicized.

He warned that publicly naming chiefs who receive firearms would endanger them, adding that issuance will strictly follow formal processes led by security agencies and the Firearm Licensing Board.

"This is not something we will announce and say a certain chief has a firearm. This is a secret matter. It's not like we will parade and say we have given the chief of a certain place a firearm," he said.

Lawful civilian firearms

Addressing concerns that arming chiefs could create new risks, Murkomen pointed out that private citizens, Members of Parliament, and other civilians already lawfully hold firearms licenses where justified by security needs.

The CS emphasized that the policy is not limited to Mandera but will apply across "all parts of Kenya, especially county frontiers" where terrorism and banditry are prevalent.

The Interior Ministry did not immediately disclose timelines, the number of chiefs to be targeted, or the agencies that will handle the assessments and training.

Murkomen said chiefs from other counties had already voiced support for the proposal and invited further feedback from administrators across the country.

The announcement comes amid heightened concern over the safety of grassroots officers, following a series of high-profile incidents.

Earlier this year, five chiefs were abducted while traveling in the region and later released--an episode government officials have repeatedly cited in calls for enhanced protection measures.