Liberia: World Girls FC Unveils 12 Players Liberian Club Blends Foreign Talent, Women's Empowerment

World Girls FC has unveiled 12 new signings for the 2025-26 Liberia Football Association Upper Women's League, combining international recruits with homegrown talent in a bid to strengthen its title challenge while advancing women's empowerment beyond the pitch.

Club president Mollyn Jarbo introduced the players Tuesday in Monrovia, stressing that the expansion reflects both competitive ambition and a broader commitment to holistic development.

"This is about more than just new faces," Jarbo said. "It's about building an identity rooted in diversity, inclusiveness and excellence."

The foreign additions include Ghana U-20 goalkeeper Ahamadu Amina, Nigerian midfielders Daniel Precious Goodtime, Goodness C. Nwoko, Abigail Amorh and Saludeen Zainab, as well as Seh Helene Caroline from the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Local signings feature Christine M. Kerkula from Soccer Ambassador, Victoria Waltkins, Gloria P. Tarbge, Hannah Passay, Courage Shine and Danielle Toomey.

Jarbo said the mix of international and domestic talent will give the club both global perspective and local resilience. "The international players bring experience and fresh perspectives, while our Liberian athletes reflect the passion and determination of the game here at home," she said.

Alongside the squad announcement, Jarbo unveiled a mentorship program designed to support mental health, physical well-being and skill-building for life beyond football.

"Every player who passes through World Girls will not only sharpen her abilities on the pitch but also gain essential skills and values that empower her off the pitch," she said.

The unveiling ceremony took place at Mama Point Hotel, marking what Jarbo described as the beginning of "a new chapter" for women's football in Liberia.