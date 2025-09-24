Liberia: 30 Liberian Basketball Coaches Earn Fiba Certification

Thirty basketball coaches in Liberia have earned certification after completing a two-week technical course conducted by the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) and Olympic Solidarity in collaboration with the Liberia Basketball Association (LBA).

The training, held in Monrovia, was led by Roland Owino, a veteran FIBA-Africa instructor from Kenya. Over two weeks, participants underwent intensive lessons in technical skills, developmental strategies, and the administrative responsibilities of coaching. They were required to pass both written and practical assessments to qualify for FIBA coaching credits.

Owino praised the dedication of the Liberian coaches and urged the LBA to implement a licensing-only system for top-division basketball. He also recommended forming a national coaches' union to validate credentials and standardize practices.

LBA President Abraham Samukai confirmed that participants will receive their FIBA licenses following the submission of Owino's final report. Beginning next season, he said, only certified coaches and referees will be permitted to work in Liberia's top leagues.

"If basketball is to truly develop in Liberia, all coaches and referees must be certified by FIBA," Samukai said. "The great thing about this training is that once you are certified as a FIBA-licensed coach, you are qualified to coach anywhere in the world."

Samukai expressed gratitude to Owino for his commitment, noting the instructor's decision to leave his home country to train Liberian coaches.

Liberia National Olympic Committee President Sylvester Rennie also applauded FIBA-Africa and Olympic Solidarity for organizing the course, pledging ongoing support for future capacity-building programs.

Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Henry Yonton, representing Minister Jeror Cole Bangalu, challenged the newly certified coaches to share their knowledge with upcoming trainers and players.

"Coaches are like parents to athletes because of the critical role they play in development," Yonton said.

The ceremony closed with a symbolic tribute to Owino. The coaches honored him with a traditional Liberian gown in the national colors of red, white, and blue. The presentation was led by Coach Gaye Tuazama, who recently guided Liberia's Under-16 boys' team at the Afrobasket Youth Championship in Kigali, Rwanda.