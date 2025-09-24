South Africa: DA Backs Zulu King's Move Against Reed Dance Wives

King Misuzulu kaZwelithini told maidens at the reed dance in Phongola that he sees them as children and not future wives.

KwaZulu-Natal DA leader Francois Rodgers said the king showed responsible leadership by protecting young girls and ensuring their safety.

King Misuzulu kaZwelithini used the reed dance in Phongola to deliver a strong message of protection to young maidens.

He told them they are like his children, not his future wives. "You are my kids and anyone who wants you must know that you are protected," he said.

The annual reed dance took place at Mashobeni Royal Palace in northern KwaZulu-Natal last weekend. Thousands of maidens attended the ceremony.

KwaZulu-Natal DA leader Francois Rodgers said the king's words showed that he is a responsible leader who cares for the safety of young girls.

"He made it clear that he wants them to be protected. We really appreciate his stance," said Rodgers.

King Misuzulu has faced criticism in the past for not choosing a wife during the reed dance.

His late father, King Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu, only chose one wife through the ceremony - Queen Nompumelelo kaMchiza in 1984.

After that, the late king shifted the reed dance to focus on fighting HIV and Aids. He later transformed it into an educational event where universities offered opportunities to maidens.