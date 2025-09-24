Kenya: IMF Staff to Visit Kenya

23 September 2025
International Monetary Fund (Washington, DC)
press release

Washington, DC: An International Monetary Fund (IMF) staff team, led by Haimanot Teferra, mission chief for Kenya, will visit Nairobi from September 25 to October 9 to initiate discussions with the Kenyan authorities on a possible IMF-supported program.

Ahead of the visit, Ms. Teferra issued the following statement:

"At the request of the Kenyan authorities, an IMF staff team will begin initial discussions in the coming days on a possible Fund-supported program.

"The IMF remains committed to supporting Kenya in its efforts to maintain macroeconomic stability, safeguard debt sustainability, strengthen governance, and promote inclusive and sustainable growth for the benefit of the Kenyan people.

"We look forward to constructive engagement with the authorities and other stakeholders during our visit to Nairobi."

